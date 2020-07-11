She Fest San Diego Pride

WHEN Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE

Map | Website Virtual

AGES All ages

COST Free

She Fest kicks off San Diego’s Pride Week virtually with live music, games and activities, workshops, vendors, and community connections. In 2020, we’ve gone virtual — while retaining everything that makes She Fest so special.

She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within and between the LGBTQ+ and larger San Diego communities.

Building on second wave feminism’s creed of “the personal is political,” we are guided by principles of intersectional feminism: we recognize that while all women experience oppression, we also all experience oppression in varying forms based on race, class, gender, sexuality, dis/ability, etc. We want everyone at She Fest to feel supported, included, and represented. She Fest is intentionally inclusive of transgender women, nonbinary people, intersex people, and gender nonconforming folks. We welcome any community member of any gender identity or sexuality that feels at home with “she” and wants to help us celebrate what “she” means to them.

Watch She fest live on Facebook, Youtube, or She Fest Website.

Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.