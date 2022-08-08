Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV + Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

The Doo Wop Project is a supergroup of Broadway stars who transform influential hits from the American pop songbook. Filmed in front of a live audience, the concert special traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes from groups like the Crests, The Belmonts, and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons, all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern musicians like Jason Mraz and Garth Brooks.

The Doo Wop Project

Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits "Jersey Boys" and "Motown: The Musical," The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate — and in some cases entirely re-imagine — some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Members of The Doo Wop Project are Charl Brown, Russel Fischer, John Michael Dias, Dwayne Cooper, Dominic Nolfi and Musical Director Santino Paladino.

Courtesy of Josh Drake

Charl Brown, Russel Fischer, John Michael Dias, Dwayne Cooper and Dominic Nolfi.

“The Doo Wop Project” delivers an incredibly fun and fashionable spin on popular melodies from the Doo Wop era, moving audiences to reminisce and providing new generations the opportunity to discover the classic gold sounds of Frankie Valli, The Del Vikings and many more.

Courtesy of Josh Drake Charl Brown, Musical Director Santino Paladino, Russel Fischer, Dwayne Cooper, Dominic Nolfi, and John Michael Dias.

