Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Chiliheads

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
/
APT
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Monday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

A journey as playful as it is evocative, "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to five countries — Canada, the United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and India — to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’ and discover the cultures that celebrate the consumption of this unique spicy fruit.

Chiliheads: Preview
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

By engaging farmers and chefs, scientists, historians and even psychoanalysts, the film deconstructs the incredible history of hot peppers and our crazy relationship to them, which include pushing the limits to produce the strongest pepper in the world.

CHILIHEADS takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
1 of 17
CHILIHEADS takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico
2 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico
Vincent Lebègue
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora
3 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop
4 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop
Suyash Shrirastavan
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
5 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico
6 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico
Vincent Lebègue
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop
7 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop
Suyash Shrirastavan
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
8 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
9 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
10 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Chili Pepper Institute, New Mexico
11 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Chili Pepper Institute, New Mexico
Vincent Lebègue
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
12 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
13 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
14 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
15 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora
16 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora
Frédérique Ménard Aubin
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
17 of 17
"Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop
Frédérique Ménard Aubin

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is currently available to stream with KPBS Passport! Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more.

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News