Premieres Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Monday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

A journey as playful as it is evocative, "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to five countries — Canada, the United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and India — to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’ and discover the cultures that celebrate the consumption of this unique spicy fruit.

By engaging farmers and chefs, scientists, historians and even psychoanalysts, the film deconstructs the incredible history of hot peppers and our crazy relationship to them, which include pushing the limits to produce the strongest pepper in the world.

1 of 17 CHILIHEADS takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 2 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico Vincent Lebègue 3 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora Frédérique Ménard Aubin 4 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop Suyash Shrirastavan 5 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 6 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. New Mexico Vincent Lebègue 7 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. India stop Suyash Shrirastavan 8 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 9 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 10 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 11 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Chili Pepper Institute, New Mexico Vincent Lebègue 12 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 13 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Oaxaca, Mexico stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 14 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Trinidad stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 15 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin 16 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. Mexico stop with Chef Aurora Frédérique Ménard Aubin 17 of 17 "Chiliheads" takes us on the Hot Pepper Road to meet lovers of hot peppers known as ‘chiliheads’. USA stop Frédérique Ménard Aubin

