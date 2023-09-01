EVOLUTION EARTH (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 6 - Oct. 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

At the front lines of climate change, animals have a surprising story to tell in the newest PBS environmental docu-series, EVOLUTION EARTH. Narrated by evolutionary biologist Dr. Shane Campbell-Staton (HUMAN FOOTPRINT on PBS), the series embarks on a global expedition to reveal animals keeping pace with a planet changing at superspeed.

“As an evolutionary biologist and professor, I enjoy exploring new ways to help people understand and get excited about the changing world around us,” said Dr. Campbell-Staton. “I am grateful for another opportunity to share my expertise on PBS platforms and to inspire exploration into our planet’s unique and awe inspiring ecosystems.”

EVOLUTION EARTH: The Edith's Checkerspot Butterflies and Climate Change

Heading out across the globe to distant wilds and modern urban environments, five episodes track how animals migrate, ingeniously adapt their behavior and even evolve in accelerated, unexpected ways. Documenting this rapid change are the scientists, filmmakers, and local communities recording the animals’ stories. EVOLUTION EARTH tells a tale of resilience that redefines our understanding of evolution and hints at how nature can show a path towards a sustainable future for Planet Earth.

EVOLUTION EARTH: The Marine Iguanas' Unusual Shrinking Adaptation

The debut episode “Earth” showcases the phenomena of evolution and adaptation to Earth’s extremes. From marine iguanas in the Galápagos shrinking their actual skeletons in response to extreme conditions to the Fongoli chimps living at the very edge of existence in a rapidly heating world, animals are acting as sentinels and helping to unlock the riddles of a changing planet.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Chimpanzees Dig for Fresh Water

The subsequent episodes of focus on evolution stories at the frontiers of the changing planet forged by the forces of the environments they are set in, and allows viewers to witness nature’s remarkable resilience.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Big City Living For The Nubian Ibex

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Earth” Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - At Earth’s extremes, animals are reacting in surprising ways. With animal’s homes changing around them at superspeed, the debut episode follows remarkable stories of resilience and hope. From humpback whales to tiny butterflies to ingenious savanna chimpanzees.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Episode 1 Preview

Episode 2: “Islands” Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Islands are like miniature simplified Earths, where evolution is playing out at super speed right before one’s eyes. Journey from the Galapagos to the edge of Antarctica to seek out animals responding to the changing planet in extraordinary ways.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3: “Heat” Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Travel to the hottest and driest extremes to see animals go to extraordinary lengths to survive. From the Sahara Desert to Australia, animals provide new clues about the changing planet and what it will mean for the future of our heating world.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Episode 3 Preview

Episode 4: “Ice” Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - At the planet’s frozen extremes, shifts in animal movement and behavior reveal vital information about our future world. Examine polar bears in the Arctic, penguins in Antarctica and other animals surviving in icy worlds.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Episode 4 Preview

Episode 5: “Grasslands” Premieres: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Grasslands are one of the planet’s most important, yet most overlooked habitats. In the final episode, follow scientists as they discover animal species with the power to transform and restore the grasslands, turning them into carbon sinks that could slow climate change.

EVOLUTION EARTH: Episode 5 Preview

EVOLUTION EARTH: The Impact of the Broad-tailed Hummingbirds' Migration

Credits:

Produced by PASSION Planet in co-production with PBS, Love Nature and ARTE. David Allen is co-series producer; Oliver Twinch is director for “Earth” and “Islands” episodes; Charlotte Lathane is director for “Ice” and “Grasslands” episodes; Rachelle Keeling and Nick Stringer are producers and directors for “Heat” episode; and Shari De Silva is line producer for PASSION Planet. Dr. Shane Campbell-Staton narrates the series. Executive in charge for PBS is Bill Gardner.