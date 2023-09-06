Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Aquarius Roller Rinks

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT
KPBS
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we remember the Aquarius Roller Rinks, and other places and things "About San Diego" that aren't around anymore in a show filled with San Diego nostalgia! Viewer photos take us back decades to see what San Diego looked like in the old days.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 79 - May 16, 2019
