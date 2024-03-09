Oscars 2024 updates: Here's what's happening at the Academy Awards night

Updated March 10, 2024 at 6:57 PM ET

Last-minute menu ideas for your Oscars party

You've got folks coming over to watch the Academy Awards, and you know they're gonna be hungry for glitz, glamor, gowns, strained presenter banter, speeches that thank the Gersh Agency, and light apps.

There's still time. Serve them these Oscar-themed recipes. Note: Several of these dishes directly involve your guests in their preparation. This is to offer them something to do with themselves during the performance of the song from "Flamin' Hot." You're welcome.

Oppenheimer Puree mushrooms, whisk until they're light and fluffy as a cloud; serve with regret.

Poured Things In a blender, prepare a thick, alcoholic slurry of your choice – a frozen marg, a mudslide, what have you. Before pouring into your guest's glass, add bright, dramatically bold food coloring and hand them copies of The Diary of Anaïs Nin and What is to be Done?

The Leftovers Raid the fridge for last night's roast chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. Make it a real crowd-pleaser by serving it up on your mom's vintage avocado-gold bowls and burnt-umber plates. Pair with a pint of Jim Beam. Your guests will find it all warmly nostalgic.

Pasta Lives Prepare a bowl of Hamburger Helper. Prepare a bowl of spicy gochujang noodles. Guests must choose between them.

Killers of the Floured Moon Pie Dredge "The Original Marshmallow Sandwich" in flour, sugar and an egg wash. Deep fry. If at any point in the process you start to feel like it's all taking too long, stick with it – it's worth it.

The Calzone of Interest Prepare pizza dough, fold, stuff pocket with sauerkraut and horrifying complicity. Serve cold.

American Fiction Go to your cupboard. Select an ingredient you know to be delicious and satisfying, but that historically plays a secondary or tertiary role in your favorite recipes. Sesame oil, say. Or red beans. Up to you. Prepare a dish that finally gives it the spotlight it deserves. (Note: In this example, Jeffrey Wright is sesame oil.)

Anatomy of a Daal For this fun, deconstructed treat, lay out some red lentils, vegetable broth, coconut milk, ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, lime juice and your favorite spices next to a blender.

When your guests ask you what they're supposed to do, tell them you don't want to supply them with easy answers. Whisper, "It's about the ambiguity," and then leave them to sort it out for themselves.

(Shrimp on the) Barbie Find the brightest, pinkest, most stereotypical shrimp you can, and grill 'em up. When your guests ask you for silverware, launch into an inspiring monologue (preferably in a thick Australian accent) about what is, and what is not, a knife.

(If your guests ask who prepared this dish, simply shrug.)

Maestromboli Prepare and spread pizza dough. Top with ham. Lots of ham. Like, don't skimp. More ham than you think strictly necessary. A truly unsettling amount of ham, is the aim. Toss in some corn. Roll, bake and serve.

(Note: This is one thirsty dish; make sure your guests hydrate.)

Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

While we wait to see how the Academy voted, click here for some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

— Mhari Shaw, 6:54 p.m. ET

Hints for your Oscar Pool ballot

The Oscars come at the tail end of a wave of awards ceremonies, some from groups with memberships that overlap with the Academy's. And when a lot of those groups agree, as has happened this year, that can make the race feel less like a contest than a coronation.

At this point, it would be actively startling if Oppenheimer (which received 13 nominations) does not win the two big prizes — best picture and best director (Christopher Nolan) — likely along with best editing, best score, best cinematography, and possibly best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.). Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won every best supporting actress award on the circuit so far for her grieving cafeteria manager in the prep-school dramedy The Holdovers.

Still, a goodly number of other awards appear up for grabs, including:

Best actress, where Flower Moon's reserved Lily Gladstone and Poor Things' boisterous Emma Stone appear equally favored.

Best actor, where Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy has been trading wins all awards season with The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti.

Best animated feature, where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron are perhaps a brush stroke apart in popularity.

All of which is to say, there's still plenty of wriggle room on your Oscar pool ballot and reason to watch.

Diversity-and-inclusion standards and broadened voting membership

This year's best picture nominees were required to fulfill at least two of four previously optional diversity-and-inclusion standards the Motion Picture Academy instituted after being stung by years of #OscarsSoWhite hashtags and a freshly minted #OscarsSoMale hashtag at its 2020 telecast.

The aim is to expand participation by historically under-represented groups on and off-screen. And while the standards aren't particularly difficult to meet – of the 321 films eligible for Oscars, 265 qualified under the new requirements for Best Picture consideration – there is demonstrable diversity among nominees this year.

This could also be due to the Academy's enlarged and broadened voting membership — almost 11,000 people (up from 6,261 in 2012) from 93 countries — with substantial increases in the percentage of women and persons of color over previous years.

Anecdotal evidence that this might be helping:

Four of the year's best picture nominees (Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Zone of Interest) are at least partly not in English.

Seven of the 20 acting nominees are performers of color, with the best actress category already precedent-setting for the presence of Lily Gladstone, the first Native American acting nominee in Oscars history.

GLAAD issued a statement praising the nominations of Rustin's Colman Domingo and Nyad's Jodie Foster as the first time two out LGBTQ actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters (and real-life historical icons).

What to expect at the Oscars tonight

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images An Oscar statue at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2024.

Barbenheimer's day is done. Oppenheimer's night is here.

At any rate, that is how awards season has been playing out in the lead-up to Sunday's 96th Annual Academy Awards (on ABC at 7:00 p.m. EDT).

Greta Gerwig's living-doll of a Barbie movie handily won the hot-pink vs. dark-brooding competition at the box office, raking in $1.4 billion as the year's biggest smash while also dominating the year's memes and becoming the most successful woman-directed film in history.

Now though — if the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and Hollywood's guild ceremonies are any indication — it will be Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's IMAX portrait of the father of the atom bomb, that'll be raking in the gold statuettes.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will start the evening's festivities at the Dolby Theater an hour earlier than usual, one of several strategies the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is employing to lure TV viewers back to something approaching pre-pandemic (30 million+) levels. (The last three years have averaged less than half that.)

There's reason for optimism: the biggest predictor of viewership has always been whether audiences have seen the nominees, and this year, with two of the most popular films of 2023 in the running for best picture, and with both of them and all their fellow nominees already available on streaming — the telecast is as well positioned as it has been in decades. More here.

Roll out the red carpet — Hollywood's biggest night is here!

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 96th Academy Awards, which will air an hour earlier this year.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic about the construction of the atomic bomb during World War II, leads the pack with 13 nominations. Other nominees include Barbie, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. Want to tune in? Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Oscars this year?

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than usual. A 30-minute pre-show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will kick things off on the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch them? What if I don't have cable?

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live. You can find your local ABC station here.

If you don't have cable, you can watch on streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo, most of which offer free trials.

NPR critics and reporters will also be live-blogging during the show.

What should I expect from this year's ceremony?

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the awards for a fourth time.

Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFVZEACIqs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2024

In a throwback to the 81st Academy Awards ceremony in 2009, the academy recently confirmed that past winners will introduce nominees and present the awards in the four acting categories. Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King and Rita Moreno have also been announced as presenters.

Who is performing?

Kenough speculation — Ryan Gosling will sing a rendition of "I'm Just Ken," his breakout number from the Barbie soundtrack, also nominated for best original song. In fact, all five nominated songs in that category will be performed throughout the ceremony, which means Becky G, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Osage singer Scott George will all grace the stage throughout the night.

Who are the favored contenders?

Oppenheimer topped the nominations with 13 nods, including best picture, directing, lead actor, and several technical categories like sound and cinematography. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon follow with 11 and 10 nominations each, respectively.

Lily Gladstone, who is nominated for her role as the real-life Mollie Burkhart in Killers, could become the first Native American to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. For the first time, three of the best picture nominees were directed by women: Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet), Barbie (Greta Gerwig) and Past Lives (Celine Song).

See the complete list of nominations here.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.