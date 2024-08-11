A musical — and stunt-filled? — closing ceremony will conclude the Paris Olympics

PARIS — It's hard to believe it’s only been just over two weeks since Celine Dion serenaded us at the opening ceremony. After the historic stretch of Olympic competition that followed, it’s time to wrap it all up.

And historic it was. The Summer Games made novel use of the country’s iconic venues (the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais and The Palace of Versailles to name just a few).

Meanwhile, American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who added four more medals to her overall total of 14, became the most decorated female Olympian, while Léon Marchand showed the world he’s swimming’s next big thing. U.S. gymnasts, led by Simone Biles, got their redemption, and St. Lucia won its first ever medal — in the fastest track event no less.

The Paris Games weren't without controversy. An Olympics billed to be a gender inclusive games saw the targeting of female Algerian boxer Imane Khelif over her gender. In Paris, buoyed by fan support that outshouted the online attacks she faced, she went on to win gold. And, after a huge investment in cleaning up the Seine, the question of the waters’ daily safety kept swimmers on their toes.

What to expect for the closing ceremony

The closing ceremony this year will transform Stade de France, the country’s national stadium located north of Paris, from a site of Olympic track and rugby events into a concert hall.

The show, titled “Records,” promises not to be dull, as Thomas Jolly — the artistic director behind the unexpected, sweeping opening ceremony — is also running this show. It will feature “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists,” according to organizers.

Paris hands off to 2028 Summer Games host Los Angeles

Traditional programming highlights will include the parade of flags — with Paris superstars swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead as the U.S. flag bearers — and the handover of the Olympic flag to the next host city for the Summer Games, Los Angeles.

French bands Air and Phoenix are reportedly on the lineup, but the closing bash will also look forward. L.A.-based musical acts will include Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and rapper (and NBC Olympics correspondent) Snoop Dogg. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. is due to perform the U.S. national anthem.

Continuing with the theme, Tom Cruise — known for doing his own stunt work in the Mission Impossible films — is reportedly expected to perform some kind of pre-taped aerial stunt involving the Hollywood sign (and perhaps even more in Paris).

How to watch

You can watch the closing ceremony on NBC or stream it on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. ET (9 p.m. Paris time) on Sunday, Aug. 11. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and NBC sports commentator Mike Tirico will co-host NBC coverage of the event.

Come back and follow our closing ceremony coverage after it kicks off. We'll be updating this page throughout the event.



