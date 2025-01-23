Watch: 2025 Oscar nominations come out this morning

Comedians Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will announce nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards on Thursday morning in a live broadcast from Beverly Hills.

Nominations have been delayed twice due to the raging fires in Southern California, which upended the entertainment industry just as Hollywood's annual awards season kicked off. The annual Academy luncheon honoring nominees was cancelled altogether.

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is still slated to take place on Sunday, March 2, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theater. In a letter shared with members Wednesday and obtained by NPR, Academy leaders said the ceremony "will celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires."

Watch the Oscar nominations live here starting at 8:30 a.m. ET:

Copyright 2025 NPR