Premieres Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

A documentary about the extraordinary man behind the American folk revival and profound influence on many of the most celebrated musical artists in San Diego and beyond.

Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss Preview

Moreover, Lou Curtiss who started the San Diego Folk Festival (1967) had an international reach and impact as a collector, archivist and expert on the history of American folk music.

Yale Strom Lou Curtiss and Virgina early 1980s

The film features many of the renowned artists (George Winston, A.J. Croce, Alison Brown, Gregory Page, Jack Tempchin, Mojo Nixon, et al) and their music, which was shaped by Curtiss' mentorship.

Yale Strom Lou Curtiss (right)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss" will be available to stream with the PBS app.