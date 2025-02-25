Give Now
Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:23 AM PST
Lou Curtiss, Virginia (right) and fiddler (left)
Yale Strom
Lou Curtiss, Virginia (right) and fiddler (left)

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

A documentary about the extraordinary man behind the American folk revival and profound influence on many of the most celebrated musical artists in San Diego and beyond.

Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss Preview

Moreover, Lou Curtiss who started the San Diego Folk Festival (1967) had an international reach and impact as a collector, archivist and expert on the history of American folk music.

Lou Curtiss and Virgina early 1980s
Yale Strom
Lou Curtiss and Virgina early 1980s

The film features many of the renowned artists (George Winston, A.J. Croce, Alison Brown, Gregory Page, Jack Tempchin, Mojo Nixon, et al) and their music, which was shaped by Curtiss' mentorship.

Lou Curtiss (right)
Yale Strom
Lou Curtiss (right)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Lou Curtiss
Yale Strom
Lou Curtiss

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
