Watch: Madison Chock, Evan Bates and all you need to know about ice skating

By Rachel Treisman Emily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 10, 2026 at 12:08 PM PST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR is bringing you the latest from Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games. Join host A Martínez along with NPR general assignment reporter Rachel Treisman as they break down the couples of ice dancing. Member station WUNC producer Josh Sullivan tells us who and what to look for as women's snowboarding gets underway. And NPR's "Short Wave" host Emily Kwong breaks down the physics behind "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's quadruple axels.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Olympics
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the co-host and reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo are displayed prior to the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
Milan Cortina Olympics 2026
Follow the latest news from Italy, check Olympics event schedules, compare country medal standings and learn more about Team USA's hometown heroes as they go for the gold.
