Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, Amber Glenn falters, and why you should watch ski mountaineering

By Brian Mann Rachel Treisman Marc Rivers
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 18, 2026 at 11:05 AM PST

Mikaela Shiffrin cements her legacy as the GOAT with a gold in slalom. NPR's Rachel Treisman breaks down the "Blade Angels" — Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — who got mixed results in the first half of women's figure skating. Brian Mann explains the most grueling sport you've never seen: ski mountaineering. And "All Things Considered" producer Marc Rivers makes his picks for the best Olympic movies of all time. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

OlympicsSportsNPR Top Stories
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo are displayed prior to the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
Milan Cortina Olympics 2026
Follow the latest news from Italy, check Olympics event schedules, compare country medal standings and learn more about Team USA's hometown heroes as they go for the gold.
Explore →

