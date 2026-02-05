Give Now
Watch: Olympic curling cheating scandal explained. The concussion risk in sliding sports

By Pien Huang Ruth Sherlock Emily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM PST

The cheating and cussing scandal that rocked the curling world. A report on the sustainability — or lack thereof — at the 2026 Olympic Games. Plus, there's a little-known head injury risk with sliding sports, including skeleton, bobsleigh and luge. Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Pien Huang, Ruth Sherlock and Emily Kwong for all that and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games."

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

OlympicsSportsNPR Top Stories
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the co-host and reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
More News