Watch: What it felt like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell. How Mikhail Shaidorov won gold

By Rachel Treisman Lillian Karabaic Edgar Herwick
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 14, 2026 at 12:27 PM PST

Was the Quad God's fall from heaven inevitable? What was it like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell? How does figure skating judging work anyway? Who's in love at the Olympics? Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Rachel Treisman, Oregon Public Radio's Lillian Karabaic and WGBH's Edgar B. Herwick III for answers to all of these questions and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games."

Copyright 2026 NPR

OlympicsSportsNPR Top Stories
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo are displayed prior to the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
Milan Cortina Olympics 2026
Follow the latest news from Italy, check Olympics event schedules, compare country medal standings and learn more about Team USA's hometown heroes as they go for the gold.
Explore →

