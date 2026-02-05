Give Now
What it was like to watch Alysa Liu's 'unbelievable' gold medal skate and U.S. women's hockey claims another gold

By Becky Sullivan Rachel Treisman Brian Mann
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 20, 2026 at 12:26 PM PST

Alysa Liu completed an "unbelievable" comeback by winning the gold medal in women's figure skating. All the while, U.S. women's hockey also claimed gold in a thrilling sudden-death overtime against their Canadian rivals. All this and everyone's favorite buzzing: Olympic drones. Join correspondents Rachel Treisman, Becky Sullivan and Brian Mann as they chat with "Up First Winter Games" host A Martínez about the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo are displayed prior to the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
Milan Cortina Olympics 2026
Follow the latest news from Italy, check Olympics event schedules, compare country medal standings and learn more about Team USA's hometown heroes as they go for the gold.
Explore →

