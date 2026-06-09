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Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2026 at 10:33 AM PDT
A man takes a photo on the Rockies to Red Rocks route.
Wide Eye Productions
/
APT
A man takes a photo on the Rockies to Red Rocks route.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, June 14 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

In "Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 30 Th Anniversary Special," viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail. More than just a tour, these stories offer a glimpse into our nation’s railroad history and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and rewriting the history of transportation.

In "Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 30 Th Anniversary Special," viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

"Lost Tracks Of Time" East Broad Top Railroad
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"Lost Tracks Of Time" East Broad Top Railroad
Matthew Malkiewicz
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309
2 of 9
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309
Wide Eye Productions
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
3 of 9
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
Wide Eye Productions
Oregon Coast Scenic Railway
4 of 9
Oregon Coast Scenic Railway
Wide Eye Productions
Rockies to Red Rocks route
5 of 9
Rockies to Red Rocks route
Wide Eye Productions
Reading Northern
6 of 9
Reading Northern
Wide Eye Productions
Reading Northern
7 of 9
Reading Northern
Wide Eye Productions
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309 "Lost Tracks Of Time"
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Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309 "Lost Tracks Of Time"
Matthew Malkiewicz
Rockies to Red Rocks route. SilverLeaf Service is a premium, single-level train travel class offered by the Rocky Mountaineer for exploring the Canadian Rockies.
9 of 9
Rockies to Red Rocks route. SilverLeaf Service is a premium, single-level train travel class offered by the Rocky Mountaineer for exploring the Canadian Rockies.
Wide Eye Productions

Credits: Wide Eye Productions. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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