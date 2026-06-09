Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, June 14 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

In "Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 30 Th Anniversary Special," viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail. More than just a tour, these stories offer a glimpse into our nation’s railroad history and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and rewriting the history of transportation.

Your web browser is not supported In "Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 30 Th Anniversary Special," viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail.

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1 of 9 "Lost Tracks Of Time" East Broad Top Railroad Matthew Malkiewicz 2 of 9 Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309 Wide Eye Productions 3 of 9 Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Wide Eye Productions 4 of 9 Oregon Coast Scenic Railway Wide Eye Productions 5 of 9 Rockies to Red Rocks route Wide Eye Productions 6 of 9 Reading Northern Wide Eye Productions 7 of 9 Reading Northern Wide Eye Productions 8 of 9 Western Maryland Scenic Railroad No. 1309 "Lost Tracks Of Time" Matthew Malkiewicz 9 of 9 Rockies to Red Rocks route. SilverLeaf Service is a premium, single-level train travel class offered by the Rocky Mountaineer for exploring the Canadian Rockies. Wide Eye Productions

Credits: Wide Eye Productions. Distributed by American Public Television