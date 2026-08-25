NASCAR returning to Coronado's Naval Air Station North Island in 2027

NASCAR will return to San Diego County next year, with the stock car association announcing on Tuesday that Naval Air Station North Island will again host NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on July 30- Aug. 1, 2027.

The race weekend — held on the 16-turn, 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit on the base — will return with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. It debuted this year and sold out.

"What we experienced this year — the incredible racing, the energy from our fans and the partnership with the U.S. Navy and the San Diego community — showed just how special this event can be," NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to build on that momentum, and we are fully committed to improving the experience for our fans. Together we will create another unforgettable weekend that celebrates the San Diego region, NASCAR, and most importantly, the brave sailors who selflessly serve our country."

NASCAR and the Defense Department intend to take the military-base street race to a different U.S. military installation in 2028.

"Our partnership with NASCAR gives us a unique national platform to honor the men and women who serve, strengthen connections with military families and communities, and showcase the mission and values of our Armed Forces," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said. "Our vision is bigger than a single race or location. By bringing this event to different military installations in the years ahead, we can reach more service members across the country and build an enduring tradition that celebrates courage, commitment and elite performance."

The Cup Series street race, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, is the highlight of the event, and will be broadcast live on TNT, truTV and HBO Max. That will follow the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series street race on July 31, which will air on The CW and ESPN App.

"We are proud to welcome NASCAR back to Naval Base Coronado for another incredible weekend in 2027. It takes teamwork, toughness and precision to win on the track — all traits our sailors and Marines demonstrate every day in defense of our nation," Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said. "We look forward to celebrating this partnership with the San Diego community and giving our service members and their families an unforgettable experience."

On Friday, July 30, NASCAR San Diego will also host Navy Community Night, offering exclusive free access to sailors and members of the Coronado community.

"I'm excited about NASCAR's partnership with the Navy as it returns to Coronado for a second year," Coronado Mayor John Duncan said. "Hosting this iconic event at Naval Base Coronado is a unique opportunity for our community and one that brings tremendous energy to our city, our residents and local businesses. We're proud to once again welcome race fans from across the country and honoring the active duty Navy personnel. We look forward to partnering with NASCAR to ensure a smooth and successful race weekend in Coronado."

In June, Corey Heim won the inaugural Anduril 250 for his first victory in 13 career NASCAR Cup Series races.

The part-time driver with the 23XI Racing team, co-owned by Michael Jordan, took the lead from teammate Tyler Reddick with three laps to go on the 75-lap, 255-mile race. The course was the fifth-longest in NASCAR Cup Series. The longest was the 4.17-mile Daytona Beach and Road Course, which was used for 10 races from 1949 to 1958.

Tickets for both events will go on sale at a later date, but fans are encouraged to visit nascarsandiego.com now to register for presale opportunities.

Start times for 2027 NASCAR San Diego Weekend will be announced at a later date.