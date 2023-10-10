Supervisors to vote on funding migrant service, ending immigrant legal defense

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on two items meant to address how the county handles immigrants and whether taxpayer dollars should fund those services.

Item 11 on Tuesday's agenda is an item which would end taxpayer-funded deportation defense for criminal noncitizens — by ending the Immigrant Rights Legal Defense Program, which costs $5 million annually.

Item 14 is a request for $3 million for essential services for migrants and asylum seekers to help them move beyond San Diego County such as translation assistance, geographic information, transportation services, access to equipment and Wi-Fi to contact sponsor relatives, food snacks, water, hygiene kits, restrooms and other services.

Supervisor Joel Anderson sponsored the legislation to end the IRLDP. He balked at the county footing the bill for non-citizens with a criminal, citing an estimate from the Department of Public Works that $250,000 was going towards representation for those with criminal convictions.

"Anderson discovered that funding is going to provide free legal defense for non-citizens with very serious criminal convictions," a statement from his office read. "In response, (he) wrote a board letter to direct the county to suspend any and all work on immigration case assistance to any individual with a criminal conviction or charge that would disqualify an individual from becoming a U.S. citizen."

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who authored and passed the policy in 2021, said it is working as intended and has provided "free, constitutionally afforded access to an attorney to represent them in removal proceedings," according to a statement from her office. Nearly 800 people have been provided representation through the program with case results ranging from dismissal to deportation, she said.

"Our constitution guarantees the right to representation and a fair day in court. The Immigrant Legal Defense Program is successfully achieving its purpose," Lawson-Remer said. "We help everyone, including women who fled their country because they were being trafficked, refugee children and people unfairly targeted by their country's military.

"We're offering free representation, and leaving it to the judges to make the right call on each case," she said.

The San Diego County Public Defender Office operates IRLDP in collaboration with ABA Immigrant Justice Project and Immigrant Defenders Law Center and 23 panel attorneys.

According to Anderson, taxpayer-funded attorneys have represented convicted felons with rap sheets including drug and/or trafficking, aggravated felonies, crime involving moral turpitude, money laundering and other convictions. He said the county has more pressing needs than defending convicted felons.

Lawson-Remer said Anderson and her other Republican colleague, Supervisor Jim Desmond, were resorting to dirty tactics and ignoring the fact that just 34 people — around 5% — with convictions have been defended under the IRLDP.

`We are a country of immigrants, but somewhere along the way they forgot their families are also not originally from here," she said. "Their comments are akin to the racist remarks made by Donald Trump who has called Mexican immigrants drug dealers and rapists, said Haitian immigrants have AIDS, and told Nigerian Immigrants to go back to their huts.

"I'm really disappointed they would take such a divisive stance," Lawson-Remer said. "They should be ashamed."

Meanwhile, the other item on Tuesday's agenda to allocate $3 million for migrant services is also eliciting both strong support and condemnation.

Item 14 is a timely one, just weeks after thousands of migrants and asylum seekers were let into San Diego County — many of whom were dropped off at transit stations by U.S. border agents.

"Our community faces numerous challenges, including homelessness, deteriorating infrastructure, and mental health crises, which demand immediate attention and resources," Desmond said. "These are issues that directly impact the lives of San Diego County residents, and they should rightfully remain the focus of county tax dollars."

Of those crossing the border, nonprofits have taken on much of the responsibility. Casa Familiar served more than 8,000 people in the past month at a now-closed shelter in the San Ysidro Civic Center. Casa Familiar President and CEO Lisa Cuestas told NBC 7 that the nonprofit has spent more than $200,000 since Sept. 13 on staff and services.

Opponents of Tuesday's item said the matter shouldn't be handled at a local level, but by the state or federal government.

"In the past three weeks, we've witnessed a staggering influx of over 13,000 individuals into San Diego County," said Amy Reichert, Republican candidate for the vacant supervisors' seat. "This unprecedented situation is a direct result of the ineptness displayed by the federal government in addressing our nation's immigration process.

"Now, the county of San Diego's Board of Supervisors is proposing to allocate $3 million of your hard-earned tax dollars towards addressing a federal issue, putting our community at risk," she said.

Nora Vargas, Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, sponsored the item and said the funding was intended as a stopgap measure until federal funds can take the burden off local governments and NGOs.

"This fiscal commitment is necessary to keep the humanitarian crisis from deepening, and to secure the health and safety of our region while maintaining the human dignity of asylees fleeing oppressive regimes," she wrote in a letter to the board. "The funding is expected to provide these services for up to three months while continuing a relentless pursuit for a long-term funding source from the federal government."

The Board of Supervisors, down to four members following the resignation of Nathan Fletcher earlier this year, is split between two Republicans and two Democrats. It is unlikely any meaningful action will happen for either item on Tuesday and until a new supervisor is elected in November. Desmond has announced he will be absent from the meeting.