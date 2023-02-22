How much is the California lottery really helping public education?

The California Lottery has reached record amounts in the past year. There have been at least three drawings with potential jackpot winnings of over $1 billion.

The most recent winner was announced on Feb. 14. Lottery officials said Edwin Castro won a $2.04 billion Powerball prize, making it the highest lottery win in history. Castro chose the "lump sum" option which pays him $997.6 million before taxes.

But that's a small amount compared to what California's schools have received since the lottery was approved by voters in 1984: More than $39 billion to benefit public schools across the state. That includes K-through-12 schools, community colleges and public universities.

“We here at the California Lottery take a tremendous amount of pride in our mission, which is to raise and reliably deliver supplemental funding for public education," said California Lottery Director Alva V. Johnson. "Those funds are being used to elevate student learning experiences across the state.”

Lottery officials say 95 cents of every dollar spent on lottery games go to fund education programs.

Sarah Hillard is a science teacher at Millennial Tech Middle School (MTM) in the Chollas View neighborhood, a campus within the San Diego Unified District. Her specialty includes lessons in robotics and 3-D printing.

She is also an expert at finding funding and donations for all the extras she wants her students to have so they learn and succeed.

California State Lottery Alva Johnson, California Lottery Director, announces the winner of the historic $2.04 Billion Powerball® Jackpot. Edwin Castro was named but did not appear at the announcement event, Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023.

“We’re appreciative for all the money the district gives us, all the money that we get from our site, all the money we get from concerned partners in the community," Hillard said. "Nonprofits look to us asking ‘what can we do to help out?' We definitely appreciate the lottery money and all the different sources that it comes from."

The supplemental lottery money could be used to buy extras like the LED lights and batteries Hillard's students are using in their Black History month projects this week. They each chose a quote from a famous leader, athlete, or community activist and then carved it into a piece of acrylic and wired the base.

Jada Blackman, a seventh-grade student at MTM, said she was grateful for the extra resources.

“I chose ‘never be limited by other people’s limited imagination.' The quote was made by Mae Jemison, one of the first black astronauts," Blackman said.

Her classmate Alana Lara is also thrilled to be in the science class.

"We’ve made a bunch of 3D prints on our 3D printer, we’ve made custom DIY T-shirts and pretty cool stuff. Oh, and robots!" said Lara.

Lottery money not only pays for these extras but also can be applied to cover salaries to retain quality teachers like a special education assistant. But it cannot be used for things like new school buildings.

“We don’t want people to think of the lottery as the savior for schools. As most people know, education funding is quite complex," said Carolyn Becker, the California Lottery’s deputy director of public affairs and communications. "They always need more. Again, we are here to raise supplemental funding not replace those traditional dollars, and we’re proud to do it."

Hillard said she is not only a devoted educator, but also a lottery player.

“I do buy lottery tickets. Yes, I do buy lottery tickets! I have yet to hit it big, but here’s hoping," she said.