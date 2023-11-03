A stunning — but fleeting — lake has formed in California's Death Valley

What are people saying? Laura Cunningham co-founded the desert conservation group Basin and Range Watch. She's lived near Death Valley for decades, so when the park partially reopened to visitors, she went to see it for herself.
"This area is pretty stark, and so when you see a lake in it, you know, it's sort of joyful," she told NPR.
"It was beautiful. It was like a mirror. There's no wind when I went, and it reflects Telescope Peak. So you have this 11,000 ft mountain reflected in this desert lake. So it's very special."
"We've had a lot of lakes reappear and it reminds me of a time 10,000 years ago, when we had more rain in the desert during the Ice Age. So it's like the storm reawakened all these ancient geological hydrologic processes that you see remnants of, but it's amazing to actually see the basins full of water and the desert rivers flowing."
"I've seen some bighorn sheep, and they're just happy. They're grazing on the wildflowers. The springs – and there are a lot of springs in Death Valley – are flowing really nicely. So the rains were kind of a gift."
So, What now?
Death Valley National Park is now partially reopened, and the National Park Service doesn't know how long the lake will last – "maybe only until mid-November" – so if you want to see this rare sight for yourself, the sooner the better.
Crews are still working to repair damaged roads, and it's unclear when still-closed areas will reopen.
