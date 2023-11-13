Give Now
Health

What questions do you have about teens and vaping?

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM PST
Disposable vapes may be hotter than Juul among kids, according to researcher Bonnie Halpern-Felsher. She received a bag of vape pens recently confiscated by a high school principal in northern California, with flavors like Banana Ice and Cool Mint.
Bonnie Halpern-Felsher
Disposable vapes may be hotter than Juul among kids, according to researcher Bonnie Halpern-Felsher. She received a bag of vape pens recently confiscated by a high school principal in northern California, with flavors like Banana Ice and Cool Mint.

Schools, parents and regulators have faced many challenges while trying to crack down on the vaping epidemic among children and teens. More than 2.1 million youth use e-cigarettes, according to recent FDA data. The same dataset reports one out of four young people use e-cigarettes daily. Nine out of 10 use flavored e-cigarettes.

San Diego County schools have tried numerous tactics in combating the vaping epidemic. Efforts have ranged from anti-drug curriculum, a lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul and — in an extreme case — closing bathrooms at the Sweetwater School District.

While flavored tobacco products have been banned in California, that hasn’t stopped sales of the product. San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott filed a suit in August against retailers still selling the product.

When it comes to what parents can do, the Surgeon General has a list of tips for talking to your kids about the harms of e-cigarettes. That talk, however, is always easier said than done.

Parents: What questions do you have about your kids using nicotine products like vapes and e-cigarettes? Have you tried to talk to your kids about vaping? Do you agree or disagree with how your school is handling the epidemic? Do you have an experience with vaping you’d like other parents or teens to know about?

Using the form below, record a message for KPBS Midday Edition. You can also call 619-452-0228 and leave a voice message. We might use your recording on an upcoming KPBS Midday Edition show about teens and vaping.

Health ParentingKids
