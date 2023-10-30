Give Now
Public Safety

Brush fire in Rancho Bernardo closes two I-15 lanes, 15 residences evacuated

By City News Service
Contributors: Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM PDT
A brush fire burns close to Interstate 15, Oct. 30, 2023.
San Diego Fire-Rescue
A brush fire is shown close to Interstate 15, Oct. 30, 2023.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

A vegetation fire broke out Monday near the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego. Ground and airborne crews have largely extinguished the flames alongside northbound Interstate 15.

The fire began near Chretien Court and Escala Drive around 2:30 p.m., due south of Lake Hodges.

The fire has spread over about five open acres, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Authorities have evacuated about 15 residences near the site of the slow-moving blaze as crews fight the flames from the ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters, the agency reports.

Caltrans has closed two northbound lanes on the freeway near the burn zone.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
