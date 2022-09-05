Local labor leader sees new energy in union organizing

Labor unions have won some high-profile victories in the last year. Employees at outlets of major-name chain stores such as Starbucks, Trader Joes and Chipotle have voted to unionize.

So have workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York and an Apple factory in Baltimore. Here in California, the state legislature just passed a bill to make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections.

And a plan to set up a first-in-the-nation council to oversee wages and working conditions in fast-food chains has been signed by Governor Newsom.

But even though a recent Gallup poll finds that 71% of Americans approve of labor unions it may be too soon to speak of an overall union resurgence. Statistics show union membership dropped slightly last year.

Lorena Gonzalez, Executive Secretary and Treasurer of the California Labor Federation spoke on KPBS Midday Edition about what she sees as the new energy surrounding union activism. She says the poor way that many “essential” workers were treated during the Pandemic is one reason for increased interest in unions. As is a growing awareness of the societal problems caused by wage inequality.

Gonzalez also pointed to the new FAST recovery act signed Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom as an innovative way of negotiating between workers and management. The new government council will bring together employees and business leaders to oversee wages and working conditions in California’s major fast-food chains.

Gonzalez predicts that the next three years will see increased union organizing in a wide range of industries, from non-union health care workers to employees in big-box store warehouses across the nation.

