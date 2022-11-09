Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing in a race that's coming down to the wire

One of the most-watched races the day after Election Day is Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid — which is under serious threat from Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

Frisch held a slight lead over Boebert for much of Tuesday night; as of Wednesday afternoon, he enjoyed a razor-thin edge of 50.6% to 49.4%, according to AP.

Photographer @wwoodyco captures the scene at Lauren Boebert's watch party, capturing both early excitement and later disbelief as the first wave of election results from the 3rd Congressional District showed Democratic challenger Adam Frisch leading. #copolitics #Boebert pic.twitter.com/VRNW88ZNRX — The Colorado Sun (@ColoradoSun) November 9, 2022

Boebert has been one of the loudest Republican voices amplifying former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud, as well as supporting QAnon conspiracy theories. On Election Day, she was one of many Republicans predicting a "red wave" of GOP wins. But late on election night, Boebert prayed with her supporters and said she's hoping to get a boost from in-person voting.

Frisch, viewed as a centrist, previously served on the Aspen City Council. Faced with an opponent with strong name recognition and a penchant for outlandish remarks, Frisch built "a coalition of normal," Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll tells member station Colorado Public Radio.

"He has specifically courted all normal Republicans" in the district, courted independent voters and shored up his base, Carroll said.

Early in her congressional tenure, Boebert drew criticism for insisting she would carry a gun in the Capitol, even after the building came under violent attack. This summer, Boebert's stance on a central U.S. tenet was called into question after she stated, "I am tired of this separation of church and state junk."

