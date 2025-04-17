At least 6 people have been injured during a shooting at Florida State University

Multiple people have been injured after reports of a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In an alert to those on campus, FSU warned people to "shelter in place" and that police had responded to "an active shooter call at the Student Union."

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it an email to NPR it has received six patients. "[O]ne in critical condition and the rest in serious condition."

In a post on X, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump said he'd been fully briefed. "It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place."

Reid Seybold, a senior at Florida State, told WFSU that he was in class when the shooting happened. He said somebody barricaded the door until police came to escort everyone out. "I'm honestly terrified, I'm generally pretty good in crazy situations, I feel so like… I don't have an agency, which is the scariest thing for me." Seybold said he was worried about his friends in other parts of campus, but has been hearing from them and they're all safe.

FSU told students to avoid its Tallahassee campus and it has canceled "all classes and university events" for today. The university said later it's canceling all "athletics home events" through Sunday.

In 2014, a gunman fired into a crowded library on campus, wounding three people before he was killed by police.

Founded in 1851, Florida State University is the oldest university in the state. It has an enrollment of more than 44,000 students and about 16,000 faculty, staff and employees work on campus.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong.

