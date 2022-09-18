Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
International

A recaptured Ukrainian towns offers a window into life under Russian occupation

By Jason Beaubien
Published September 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM PDT

Ukrainians are finding danger and destruction in their towns recently retaken from Russia's troops.

Copyright 2022 NPR

International
Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is a Peabody award-winning journalist. He's filed stories from more than 60 countries around the world. His reporting tends to focus on issues in lower-income countries. Often his reports highlight inequities, injustices and abuses of power. He also regularly writes about natural disasters, wars and human conflict. Over the last two decades he's covered hurricanes in the Caribbean, typhoons in the Philippines, multiple earthquakes in Haiti, the Arab Spring, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the drug war in Mexico.
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News