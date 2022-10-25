Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's Chief Washington Editor, a role in which he oversees all aspects of the Washington Desk. The desk's correspondents, editors and producers cover the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, the Justice Department, presidential campaigns and other electoral politics, and tell stories across all of NPR's broadcast and digital platforms. The desk also is home to the NPR Politics Podcast. Previously, as a deputy Washington editor, he helped oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage and edited NPR's Supreme Court and congressional coverage. Prior to that, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.