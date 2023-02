WATCH: Alex Murdaugh returns to the witness stand for cross-examination

Updated February 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM ET

The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has produced moments of high drama and surprise — but Friday could surpass all that came before, as the prosecution continues their cross-examination of Murdaugh on the witness stand.

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of a family with influence and wealth, is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021 at the family's hunting estate in South Carolina's rural Lowcountry.

He is being tried at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, facing two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

Murdaugh is expected to spend at least the first half of the day on the witness stand.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters initially discussed Murdaugh's financial crimes and opioid addiction as Friday's session began — but he soon went after Murdaugh's credibility with the jury, one day after Murdaugh's admitted that he had lied about his alibi.

Murdaugh's shifting version of events is attacked

Before the trial, Murdaugh had repeatedly said he was not present at the dog kennels with his wife and son in the moments before authorities say they were shot and killed. Rather, he and his lawyers had previously said, Murdaugh was napping on the couch and went to see his mother during the time the murders were committed. In Thursday's dramatic court appearance, Murdaugh admitted that he had, in fact, gone to the kennels.

On Friday, the prosecutor pressed Murdaugh about his lies to authorities about "the last time you supposedly saw your wife and child."

"You told this jury how cooperative you've been and how much information you wanted to provide, but you left out the most important parts, didn't you?" Waters asked.

"I left out that, I sure did," Murdaugh replied.

Exchanges between Waters and Murdaugh repeatedly turned testy. As the two went back and forth about Murdaugh's last minutes with his wife and son, Waters faulted Murdaugh for being "fuzzy" on details.

Earlier, Waters asked if Murdaugh had ever told the truth about the kennels to his family, his law partners or any authorities.

"Yesterday is the first time that I have said that openly," Murdaugh said.

Waters accused Murdaugh of habitually refusing to tell the truth, saying he "had to back up and make a new story" to cover his actions when new facts emerged.

"You've done that over and over" for years, Waters said.

Recounting the evening of the attacks

The prosecutor asked Murdaugh to give a full accounting of his "new story" (a description Waters repeatedly used, and with which Murdaugh disagreed).

Together, the two moved through the timeline leading up to the attack, which authorities estimate took place around 9 p.m. that evening.

Murdaugh testified that he returned home from work around 6:45 p.m., after which he and his son Paul rode around the property. Later, Murdaugh returned to the main house, he said, by which time his wife had arrived home. Murdaugh said he took a shower, then sat on a couch to eat dinner.

Paul and Maggie then went down to the dog kennels, he said, where he joined them after a brief rest at the house.

Asked if he had told his wife of his plans to visit his mother that night, Murdaugh replied, "I don't believe so."

Murdaugh said he spent most of his time at the kennels that night sitting in the golf cart. He briefly left the golf cart to take a chicken from his dog Bubba's mouth, he said.

Waters asked if the dogs were barking, or otherwise acting as though there could be another person in the area, Murdaugh said no.

"There wasn't nobody around that the dogs didn't know," Murdaugh said, adding, "There was nobody else around for them to sense."

Asked what he and Maggie spoke about while they were together at the kennels, Murdaugh replied, "I don't know."

Murdaugh's financial crimes and courtroom behavior

Waters began the day by asking Murdaugh about his financial crimes, emphasizing the millions of dollars he stole from clients at his law firm. Murdaugh acknowledged that in the years leading up to the 2021 killings, his stealing increased.

When Waters asked if Murdaugh stole $3.7 million in 2019, he replied, "I think that's correct."

Waters asked Murdaugh — himself a seasoned trial lawyer who has regularly made eye contact with members of the jury — whether he looked his clients in the eye as he deceived them.

Murdaugh replied, "Every single client, I looked them in the eye," admitting that people had trusted him to work on their behalf.

The topic then turned to Murdaugh's opioid addiction, which he said he spent years battling.

In the months before the slayings, Murdaugh said, there were days when he took more than 60 pills a day. At the time, he said, he was buying various types of 30-milligram pills of oxycodone.

Murdaugh has already admitted under oath that he repeatedly lied to police investigating the killings of his wife and son and that he stole settlement money from clients.

The prosecution resumed cross-examination one day after Waters peppered Murdaugh with questions about his years spent deceiving clients. With the jury looking on, Waters repeatedly asked Murdaugh about how he enriched himself with millions of dollars meant to help regular people cope with life-changing accidents.

On the stand, Murdaugh repeatedly said he could not remember details or precise conversations — but he declined to dispute the prosecutor's accounts of the misdeeds.

Waters also questioned Murdaugh about a solicitor's badge he carried for years — a credential he received from his father when he volunteered at the circuit solicitor's office that elder generations of the Murdaugh family led for some 86 years.

Waters displayed a photo of Murdaugh wearing the badge as he spoke to people on the night of his son Paul's boating accident in 2019, which left one woman dead. That event thrust the family into an unwelcome spotlight, and Murdaugh has said he believes it is linked to the execution-style slayings.

Murdaugh also acknowledged keeping the badge handy in his car, in case he was pulled over, for instance.

"A badge has a warming effect with other law enforcement," Murdaugh said.

