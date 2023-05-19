Debt negotiations hit a snag as the country gets closer to a possible default

Updated May 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM ET

Talks between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's team on raising the nation's debt ceiling have adjourned for now, according to two Republican sources familiar with the status of the negotiations. A White House official confirmed the stalemate.

The pause comes as President Biden is in Japan for the G-7 summit. Before he departed Tuesday, he said he was confident he could reach a deal with McCarthy that would pass through Congress.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the U.S. could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before then.

For months, Biden said he would only sign a "clean" debt limit bill — one that solely lifts the nation's borrowing limit without addressing spending. House Republicans continue to insist that any deal that raises the debt limit must also include spending cuts.

Earlier optimism has apparently faded

Biden and McCarthy met at the White House earlier this week with other top congressional leaders. All emerged from the meeting expressing more optimism than before that they could reach a deal to avoid an unprecedented debt default.

Coming out of that meeting, the president designated Steve Ricchetti, who has served in multiple Democratic administrations; and Shalanda Young, a veteran Capitol Hill aide, as negotiators on behalf of the White House. McCarthy heaped praise on the pair on Thursday.

"Very professional — highly respect them — their knowledge," McCarthy told reporters. "Everybody in this place knows [Young], respects her greatly."

McCarthy, for his part, has tapped Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana to lead the talks along with other senior staff.

Biden previously said he would be "in constant contact" with aides while in Japan and would stay in touch with McCarthy and other leaders as well. He also announced earlier this week he would cut his trip short to finish talks; he returns on Sunday.

Work requirements have been a sticking point

The White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about these closed-door negotiations, told NPR a deal is still possible, but said both sides have to negotiate in good faith and recognize they won't get everything they want.

"There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and talks will be difficult. The president's team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate," the official said.

One central demand from McCarthy is for a deal to include new work requirements for adults without dependents who receive support from safety net programs. It's an area some Democratic lawmakers are worried Biden will agree to in order to avoid default.

Asked earlier whether he would accept new work requirements for some programs, Biden reiterated that he would not accept any that impact Medicaid – or, for other programs, cuts that go substantially beyond what currently exist.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith contributed to this report.

