Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

House to vote for a 3rd time on Jim Jordan's nomination for speaker

By Kelsey Snell Lexie Schapitl
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:19 AM PDT
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives at his office on Capitol Hill on Thursday. He says he will continue to pursue his bid for speaker of the House.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives at his office on Capitol Hill on Thursday. He says he will continue to pursue his bid for speaker of the House.

Updated October 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM ET

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called for a third vote Friday on his nomination to be speaker of the House, telling reporters the House needs to "elect a speaker as soon as possible" so "we can go to work for the American people."

Jordan needs to win over virtually every House Republican to succeed, and as of Thursday night he seemed far from that goal. The Friday vote will test whether he has made any progress in wooing new supporters, or if the bitter divisions within the party are unchanged.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch the floor proceedings here.

Jordan met Thursday with the Republicans who voted against him on the two previous ballots. Jordan lost 20 Republicans on the first vote, and the number grew to 22 for the second vote. Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., was one of several members who left the meeting under the impression that nobody had changed their minds.

"It was productive, but it did not change my mind," Giménez told reporters. "I'm not voting for Jordan."

Many members have complained that Jordan and his supporters have bullied and threatened members, their staffs and families. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told reporters on Thursday that he and his wife have continued to receive threats and fear for their safety.

"I didn't sleep well last night," he said. "I called her and I go, 'How you doing?' She said, 'I slept really good. I had a loaded gun.' ... It was ugly phone calls."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., was one of at least two members who reported receiving credible death threats.

The process has left members angry and frustrated. Many have told reporters they fear that nobody can win sufficient support from Republicans to be elected speaker.

The impasse has persisted even under the increasing threat of a government shutdown if Congress does not pass a spending bill by Nov. 17. President Biden is also sending a new request for money to address the wars in Ukraine and Israel on Friday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics NPR Top Stories
Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is an assistant producer with NPR's Washington Desk, where she produces radio pieces, the NPR Politics Podcast, and digital content. She also reports from the field and helps run the NPR Politics social media channels.
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News