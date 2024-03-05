Give Now
Politics

Live results: 2024 Primary Election - State Assembly District 79

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:38 PM PST
In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the California State Assembly meets on the first day of the 2018 session at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Voter Hub logo is overlaid on the image.
Steve Yeater
/
Associated Press
In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the California State Assembly meets on the first day of the 2018 session at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Voter Hub logo is overlaid on the image.

Live Results

Voters in California's 79th Assembly District have cast their ballots and early returns show Colin Parent and Racquel Vasquez to be the top two vote getters in the Presidential Primary Election.

Three Democrats are going head-to-head for State Assembly District 79, and there's no incumbent candidate in the race.

Assembly District 79 covers much of southeast San Diego, La Mesa, El Cajon, Lemon Grove and Spring Valley.

Counting the ballots

According to the County Registrar of Voters, the first returns available around 8 p.m. on Election night only include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots received before Election Day.

After that, results on election night will include only the vote center ballots cast on March 5. The Registrar continues to count remaining ballots and post returns until the election is certified on April 4.

Why it matters

The California State Assembly works alongside the State Senate to pass bills and the state budget, which are then sent to the governor. Some of their responsibilities include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and responding to constituent concerns.

With no current incumbent in this race, there will be a new individual taking over the role for Assembly District 79.

By the numbers

Colin Parent’s campaign has spent the most significant amount of funds between Jan. 1 and Feb. 17 of this year, totaling over $200,000 according to campaign finance records. Next is LaShae Sharp-Collins whose campaign expenditures during that period totaled $107,000. Racquel Vasquez is a distant third at just $3,900 in campaign expenditures during that same time.

Looking ahead

Official certification of the election can take weeks due to late-arriving mail ballots.

The vote for the primary election will be certified on April 4 and the top two vote getters will move on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Whoever wins the Assembly District 79 election on Nov. 5 will serve a two-year term.

Tags

Politics Voter Hub
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
