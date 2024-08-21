Give Now
Here's who might perform tonight at the DNC

By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:11 PM PDT
Singer Maren Morris takes part in stage testing ahead of the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Singer Maren Morris takes part in stage testing ahead of the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

We're still waiting on the official schedule to confirm, but here's who has been spotted at sound check in advance of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Sheila E. and John Legend

Musicians Sheila E. and John Legend rehearse prior to the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Musicians Sheila E. and John Legend rehearse prior to the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder does a sound check on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
SAUL LOEB
/
AFP via Getty Images
Stevie Wonder does a sound check on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Maren Morris

We're still waiting to confirm when in the program these artists are expected to perform. We'll update you here as we learn more.

Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
