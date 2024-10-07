Give Now
What does a Senator do?

  • Parse dense legislation and policy proposals and pick key issues to make a mark.
  • Vet the president’s judicial, cabinet and diplomatic appointees.
  • Be patient because the Senate runs on seniority and new members can expect to have little power.

Background

Voters will choose a senator for both a two-month term and the standard six-year term (beginning in January). Here’s the full list of candidates. And it won’t be the current officeholder.

The back-story: In September 2023, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein died, and Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to replace her. Newsom then called a special election, concurrent with the regular election, to fill the remainder of Feinstein’s term, which ends in January. While it’s conceivable there could be different winners, it didn’t happen in the 2022 election.

And Butler isn’t in the mix, deciding not to run. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and Dodgers legend and Republican Steve Garvey advanced from the March 5 top two primary to the Nov. 5 general election and special election.

What are the issues?

Economy and inflation: While California and the rest of the nation hasn’t sunk into recession, inflation remains stubbornly high, rising to an annual rate of 3.4% in December from 3.1%. And polls show that despite some job growth and wage gains, Californians are still anxious about their personal finances and pessimistic about what lies ahead in 2024.

Criminal justice: Californians’ concerns about crime spiked during the COVID pandemic and haven’t lessened — worries worsened by fewer law enforcement officers in many communities. But the crime numbers paint a more complicated picture. And while California has some of the country’s strictest gun laws, a key measure to ban concealed weapons in most public places is tied up in the courts.

Immigration: The crisis at the border is affecting California. Local nonprofits have been overwhelmed by record numbers of migrants in San Diego and Imperial counties. Between last September and November, U.S. border authorities dropped off more than 42,000 people on San Diego County streets with no direction or assistance, according to county officials.

Labor: The “hot labor summer” last year made a big difference in California, and helped lead to significant victories for unions in the Legislature, including higher minimum wages than the statewide $16 an hour for fast food and health care workers. And labor activism shows no sign of letting up in 2024.

Housing and homelessness: California’s affordable housing crisis only deepened during the pandemic. And California has the most homeless individuals of any state — more than 171,000 as of 2023, despite more than $20 billion in spending since 2018. With rising public concern about homelessness, California cities are hoping a case before the U.S. Supreme Court will give them more leeway to clear homeless encampments. A ballot measure in March would allow the state to borrow $6.4 billion more to build treatment beds for those with mental illness, including those living on the street.

Foreign policy: The U.S. is deeply involved in supporting Ukraine repel the Russian invasion and backing Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The latter has become particularly controversial in California, as activists spent months calling for a ceasefire to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As tensions rose, both U.S. Senate candidates offered their unequivocal support for Israel. Later, Rep. Adam Schiff — who previously resisted calls for a ceasefire — supported one after President Joe Biden called for a conditional one. Steve Garvey, who called student activists setting up encampments on California campuses "terrorists," spent a week in June in Israel to visit families whose relatives were killed in Gaza.

Climate change: While the drought has let up, California is facing intensifying battles over water rights, struggling to reach its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is counting on federal money for climate programs with the state budget deficit. The state is also confronting an increased threat of wildfires; the federal government owns the most forested land in the state.

Who are the candidates?

FILE - Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race on Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. Several prominent Democratic House members are jostling to fend off Republican former baseball great Steve Garvey in the fight for the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race on Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Steve Garvey

  • Professional Baseball Representative
  • Republican

Garvey, 75, was born in Tampa, Florida. His father was a bus driver, and his mother a secretary in an insurance firm. As a child, Garvey was a bat boy for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

Garvey played football and baseball at Michigan State University before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1969 and then the San Diego Padres in 1982. He retired in 1987 and still holds the fourth-longest consecutive game streak in MLB history.

He started a marketing firm, hosted radio shows and starred in TV series. He also helped fundraise for GOP candidates, including Presidents George Bush and Ronald Reagan. He became a motivational speaker, charging roughly $25,000 in at least one case.

But his post-baseball career was overshadowed partly by scandals, lawsuits and financial troubles — problems Garvey deemed his “midlife disaster.” In 1989, he was romantically involved with three women at once and impregnated two, both of whom sued. Garvey told courts repeatedly he was deep in debt and was late on payments large and small to his gardener, caterer and attorneys, The Los Angeles Times reported in 2006.

Garvey, who flirted with a U.S. Senate run as early as 1981, has promised not to restrict abortion rights, supports private investment in transitional housing for homeless people and pledges to fight “out-of-control inflation.” A two-time supporter of Donald Trump, Garvey has refused to express an opinion on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Key endorsements

  • California State Sheriff’s Association
  • San Diego Police Officers Association

Garvey on the issues

Click the plus button to see the candidate's response to each question.

Economy and inflation

Criminal justice

Immigration

Labor

Housing and homelessness

Foreign policy

Climate change

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Adam Schiff

    • U.S. Representative
    • Democrat

    Born in Massachusetts in 1960, Schiff settled in Alamo, California, with his father, a Democratic clothing salesman, and his mother, a Republican real estate agent. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford University and a law degree from Harvard.

    Schiff had a brief career in law after graduating, clerking for the judge who presided over the Pentagon Papers case and prosecuting a former federal agent for sharing secret intel with a Soviet Union spy for sex and cash.

    Schiff ventured into California politics in 1996 as the youngest state senator at the time. In 2000, voters sent him to Congress. Starting as a member of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, the 63-year-old has rebranded himself as a progressive in recent years, vowing to improve housing affordability, protect labor rights and provide undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship.

    He hasn’t been immune from controversy: For years, Schiff has claimed primary residence for both his home in Potomac, Md., and a condo in Burbank, CNN reported. His spokesperson said he claimed both for loan purposes, to distinguish them from vacation properties.

    Key endorsements

    Media

    • Los Angeles Times
    • La Opinión

    Supporters

    • Nine statewide unions
    • U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi
    • Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer
    • Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas

    Schiff on the issues

    Economy and inflation

    Criminal justice

    Immigration

    Labor

    Housing and homelessness

    Foreign policy

    Climate change

