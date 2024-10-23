Give Now
Politics

Trump’s ex-chief of staff warns his former boss would rule like a ‘fascist’

By Ximena Bustillo
Published October 23, 2024 at 7:58 AM PDT
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly (C), shown here in September 2017, is criticizing his former boss Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm
/
AFP via Getty Images
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly (C), shown here in September 2017, is criticizing his former boss Donald Trump.

Donald Trump‘s previous chief of staff criticized the former president this week, calling Trump’s leadership style “dictatorial,” “fascist” and lacking empathy.

John Kelly is one of several Trump-era White House officials to publicly criticize their former boss, arguing that Trump is not fit to hold office again.

“Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators – he has said that,” Kelly said in an interview with The New York Times. “So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure.”

Kelly also accused Trump of being critical of those disabled, injured or killed while serving in the military.

In response to Kelly’s comments, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told NPR Kelly has “beclowned” himself “and currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“President Trump has always honored the service and sacrifice of all of our military men and women,” Cheung added.

Trump’s Democratic opponent Vice President Harris has sought to capitalize on the slew of former officials who now oppose Trump, holding events with them and urging moderate Republicans to vote for her, instead.

In a town hall with Univision, Trump said that only a “small number” of his former officials have publicly said they won’t support him.

Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper – who Trump fired, National Security Advisor John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence are among those who have been critical of Trump’s leadership since leaving office.

According to The New York Times, recent Trump comments about using the military against the “enemy from within” sparked Kelly to speak out.

The Atlantic also cited reporting that while his chief of staff, Kelly several times corrected Trump on his understanding of Hitler’s military rule in Germany as a comparison for how to manage the U.S. military.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
