Harris is rallying with Beyoncé in Texas as Trump sits for hours with Joe Rogan

Updated October 25, 2024 at 22:23 PM ET

HOUSTON — The stands were vibrating under the stomping feet of the crowd at Shell Stadium in Houston Friday night.

But Beyoncé hadn’t even come out yet.

The crowd was chanting “Beat Ted Cruz,” as Cruz’s senate challenger, Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, raised his fist behind the podium on stage, cheering the crowd of 30,000 attendees on.

Vice President Harris’ visit to Houston in the final stretch to Election Day was in part to rally support for Allred. But the focus was mainly to bring the spotlight back on reproductive rights — in the place Harris has called “ground zero” in the fight to restrict abortion rights in the country.

The Lonestar State may seem like an unusual stop with less than two weeks until voting closes — it is not a swing state and former President Donald Trump is all but certain to carry it. But Trump and Harris both campaigned there on Friday, and the messages they each brought to the state highlight the urgency of their closing messages.

Harris is focusing on Texas' strict abortion ban at her rally in Houston, as Democrats have spent years hammering Republicans over unpopular crackdowns on reproductive rights — to great success at the ballot box.

The rally featured dozens of OB-GYNs in white coats and women who told their personal stories about how their lives were endangered by abortion bans -- and blaming Trump for the trauma.

"This is not just some theoretical concept. Real harm has occurred in our country, a real suffering has occurred," Harris told reporters traveling with her on Friday. Her campaign said Harris would underscore that the kinds of restrictions seen in Texas could happen in any state if Republicans were to pass a national abortion ban. Trump said this month that he would veto such a ban.

The Houston rally featured hometown superstar Beyoncé, whose song "Freedom" has been Harris' campaign anthem.

"We here understand we have an opportunity before us to turn the page on the fear and divisiveness that have characterized our politics for a decade because of Donald Trump," Harris said Thursday. "We have the opportunity to turn the page and chart a new way and a joyful way forward."

The packed rally had the feel of a high-energy rock concert, with an estimated crowd size of 30,000 people, Harris' largest to date, according to a campaign official.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump gives remarks on border security inside an airplane hanger at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

Trump joined Joe Rogan for an interview

Trump started his Texas pit stop in Austin, where he largely focused on immigration, baselessly blaming Harris for crimes committed by undocumented migrants. "Kamala refuses to stop importing these killers into our country. Every day she brings in more," Trump said. "She's got no remorse at all for the innocent blood that's on her hands."

At one point, he invited Alexis Nungaray, to speak. Nungary is the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was allegedly killed by two men accused of entering the country illegally earlier this year.

Trump also repeated inflammatory attacks against immigrants, calling America a "garbage can for the rest of the world to dump the people that they don't want."

Harris told reporters the line was "another example of how he really belittles our country."

Trump also criticized a federal judge's decision Friday to restore the voting rights of more than 1,600 people who had been purged from the state's rolls, calling the ruling "un-American" and "election interference."

While in Texas, a state he is all but certain to win, Trump taped a podcast with Joe Rogan, who has millions of followers and an audience overwhelmingly younger and more male — a key constituency for the former president. The campaign said the interview lasted three hours, making Trump late for a rally in Traverse City, Michigan.

Unlike other more friendly interviews Trump has sat for in recent weeks, Rogan has not always been uncritical of him. In an August podcast, Rogan appeared to offer praise for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who at the time was running for president as a third-party candidate. In the episode, Rogan said that politicians from both sides of the aisle "gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives."

That drew Trump's ire, and Rogan quickly tried to smooth things over.

"This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence," Rogan wrote on X. "I also think Trump raising his fist and saying 'fight!' after getting shot is one of the most American f****** things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from."

Trump's media strategy this election cycle has relied heavily on these social media-friendly, male-heavy podcasts and influencers that largely eschew probing policy questions and paint the former president as a friendly, accessible figure.

The two appearances in Texas also underscore what could potentially be the largest gender gap in a recent presidential election, with Trump increasing support among men and Harris among women.

