Harris delivers concession speech at Howard University

Updated November 06, 2024 at 16:56 PM ET

Vice president Harris formally conceded the 2024 election on Wednesday, urging her supporters not to despair her loss to President-elect Donald Trump, and to "never give up the fight for our democracy."

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris spoke from the Washington, D.C. campus of Howard University, her alma mater and the site of what supporters had hoped would be her victory party less than 24 hours earlier.

Earlier Wednesday, Harris called Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidential election, a senior Harris aide told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The aide said Harris talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

The Trump campaign confirmed the call in a statement.

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said afterward in a statement.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump in the early morning hours, after he won the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. By midday Wednesday, he had earned 292 electoral votes — well over the 270 needed for the presidency — compared to Harris' 224.

Word of Harris' call to Trump came shortly after the AP called Michigan for Trump.

The White House said President Biden also spoke with Trump by phone on Wednesday, affirming his commitment to a smooth transition and inviting Trump to meet with him at the White House in the near future.

Biden plans to discuss the election results and transition in a remarks to the nation on Thursday, the White House said.

