Politics

Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

By Hilary Fung Domenico Montanaro
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:40 PM PST

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. The House likely will not be called this week because of outstanding vote in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races and a lot of votes left to count.

Below are all the races that still haven't been called in order of how close their raw vote margin is.

Politics Voter HubNPR Top Stories
Domenico Montanaro
