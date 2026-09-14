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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for State Treasurer

By Calmatters
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:31 AM PDT
Updated September 14, 2026 at 6:37 PM PDT

What does a state treasurer do?

As the state’s chief banker, the treasurer manages and invests unspent taxpayer money and oversees the state’s borrowing and debts. Though much of the work is technical, the official can make policy waves by launching new financial initiatives or influencing where the state invests its extra cash.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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The candidates

Jennifer Hawks
Jennifer Hawks

Jennifer Hawks

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Retired businessperson
Hawks doesn’t have experience in elected office, a fact she touts proudly. The Silicon Valley retiree most recently served on the executive team at Sacred Heart Schools, an Atherton Catholic school favored by the Bay Area’s venture capitalist elite. Hawks is also a local Republican Party activist. Both her career background and her politics make her an outlier for a job that has been exclusively held by Democratic career politicians going on three decades. Hawks said that gives her the skills and independence to provide a check on state government.

Eleni Kounalakis

Eleni Kounalakis

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Lieutenant Governor of California
With two terms as lieutenant governor under her belt, Kounalakis has plenty of experience on state boards — a big feature of the treasurer post. On both the UC Board of Regents and the Board of Trustees for the California State University system, she has regularly voted down proposed tuition hikes. Kounalakis comes to politics by way of fundraising. The daughter of Sacramento developer Angelo Tsakopolous, Kounalakis was a big spender in Democratic Party politics in the early 2000s, which helped land her an ambassadorship to Hungary under President Barack Obama. Kounalakis originally ran for governor, but dropped her bid late last year.

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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