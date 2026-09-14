Meet the candidates for State Treasurer

What does a state treasurer do?
As the state’s chief banker, the treasurer manages and invests unspent taxpayer money and oversees the state’s borrowing and debts. Though much of the work is technical, the official can make policy waves by launching new financial initiatives or influencing where the state invests its extra cash.
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
The candidates
Jennifer Hawks
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Retired businessperson
- California Republican Party
- California Republican Assembly
- Reform California
Eleni Kounalakis
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Lieutenant Governor of California
- California Labor Federation
- Teamsters California
- National Union of Healthcare Workers