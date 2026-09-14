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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates running for the Board of Equalization District 4

By CalMatters staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM PDT
Updated September 14, 2026 at 9:07 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does the Board of Equalization do?

The Board of Equalization was created to standardize property tax assessments across the state. Today, it has a five-person board consisting of four elected members representing geographic districts and the state controller. It advises county assessors, sets the taxable value of property owned by utilities and railroads and hears some taxpayer appeals. Lawmakers stripped the agency of broader authority in 2017.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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The candidates

Board of Equalization candidate Denis Bilodeau
Courtesy of Denis Bilodeau campaign

Denis Bilodeau

Party: Republican
Professional background: Taxpayer Association president, Orange city councilmember

Board of Equalization candidate Tom Umberg
Courtesy of Tom Umberg Campaign

Tom Umberg

Party: Democratic

Professional Background: State senator

Campaign finances

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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