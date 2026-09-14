Meet the candidates running for the Board of Equalization District 4

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What does the Board of Equalization do?
The Board of Equalization was created to standardize property tax assessments across the state. Today, it has a five-person board consisting of four elected members representing geographic districts and the state controller. It advises county assessors, sets the taxable value of property owned by utilities and railroads and hears some taxpayer appeals. Lawmakers stripped the agency of broader authority in 2017.
The candidates
Denis Bilodeau
Professional background: Taxpayer Association president, Orange city councilmember
- California Republican Party
- Reform California
- Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
Tom Umberg
Professional Background: State senator
- SEIU California
- California Teachers Association
- Equality California