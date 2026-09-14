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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction

By CalMatters staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:53 AM PDT
Updated September 14, 2026 at 9:42 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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What does a Superintendent of Public Instruction do?

Local school districts in California largely control their own budgets and curriculum decisions, leaving the state’s superintendent with limited authority. The superintendent will have even less power under a new law that shifts authority to the governor’s office. Starting in 2027, a governor-appointed “education commissioner” will run the Department of Education and many of the superintendent’s duties will be transferred to the state school board. Still, the new superintendent will have a statewide platform to promote policies that affect nearly 6 million public school students. The office is nonpartisan.

The candidates

Richard Barrera
Richard Barrera

Richard Barrera

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: State Superintendent adviser

Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified school board, was little known outside San Diego until he won the endorsement of the powerful California Teachers Association union. As a Sacramento outsider, he says he can bring a fresh perspective to the job, focusing on boosting school funding, early childhood education and easing the path to becoming a teacher.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Sonja Shaw
Courtesy of Sonja Shaw Campaign

Sonja Shaw

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: School district president

President of the Chino Valley School Board, Shaw has been an outspoken opponent of protections for transgender students. She made headlines in 2023 when she presided over a school board meeting where State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was escorted out during a debate over transgender student rights. Shaw also supports shifting away from “radical ideologies” in the classroom and returning to academic basics.

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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