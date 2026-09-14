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Meet the candidates for California’s insurance commissioner

By CalMatters staff
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM PDT
Updated September 14, 2026 at 8:58 PM PDT
Leer en español

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does an insurance commissioner do?

California’s insurance commissioner regulates the nation’s largest property and casualty insurance market — including homeowners and auto — which has been in distress for the past few years as wildfire risk has grown and insurers pulled back from writing policies. The availability of affordable insurance affects homeowners, businesses, landlords and renters, local communities and the state’s economy. Whoever is elected will have the “second-hardest job in the state behind the governor,” said one former commissioner.

From our partners
  1. California’s next insurance commissioner will have ‘brutal’ balancing act
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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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The candidates

Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

State Sen. Ben Allen. Photo courtesy of California State Senate
State Sen. Ben Allen. Photo courtesy of California State Senate

Ben Allen

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background:
    • Current state senator who will be termed out of the Legislature, where he has worked on environmental issues
    • Lawyer
Allen was elected in 2014 and has a strong record on environmental issues, authoring the law that largely restricts plastic straws and single-use plastics in the state. Since his district was hit by the L.A. County fires last year, he has authored legislation to give the insurance department more enforcement power and to establish a loan program for wildfire resilience. If elected commissioner, he wants to increase the insurance department’s staff to handle consumer complaints. He would also push California to rethink where it builds.

Jane Kim. Photo courtesy of Jane Kim’s campaign
Jane Kim. Photo courtesy of Jane Kim’s campaign

Jane Kim

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background:
    • Lawyer
    • Consumer advocate
    • Former San Francisco supervisor
    • California Director for the Working Families Party
The former San Francisco supervisor succeeded in securing free community college for city residents, the state’s first $15 minimum wage ordinance and a tenant-protection ordinance to avoid unjust evictions. Kim wants to establish “natural disaster insurance for all,” a state-run authority funded by premiums paid to insurance companies that would guarantee coverage for wildfires and floods. She would also expand California’s low-cost auto insurance program.

The issues

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth CountySouth Bay
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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