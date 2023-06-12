Adan Reyes

Adan ReyesCanvasser
Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer JS Kaga is wrapping up sea trials with U.S. Marine F-35B fighters near Southern California.
Trump won a second term Tuesday with promises to enact an unprecedented crackdown on immigrants. Advocates are taking him at his word and taking steps to protect vulnerable migrants.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. An Oceanside Marine, struggling to come to terms with the loss of his legs from an IED in Afghanistan, discovers the healing power of jiu-jitsu. He fights to regain his physical strength and reclaim his sense of identity and purpose. GIFFSD 2024 Best Local Film.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV The story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II.
Crews are working to put out a wildfire in Bonsall near Interstate 15.
Each week, guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: The documentary Daughters, the show Dexter, and Doechii's album Alligator Bites Never Heal.
