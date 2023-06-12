Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
graphic image of Canvasser Adan Reyes

Adan Reyes

Canvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
A sign points in the direction of a vote center on Nov. 3, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
  1. Where do San Diego and state ballot races stand?
LATEST IN EVENTS
One Book VIRTUAL Teens Author Event with Derrick Barnes
  1. One Book VIRTUAL Teens Author Event with Derrick Barnes
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Christian McBride and the Jazz Ambassadors. "Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration" premieres Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
  1. Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration
Most Popular
  1. Neighbors in Southeast San Diego demand investigation into 'shocking' footnote in city code
  2. What does the Trump win mean for San Diego county and California?
  3. Three years after Amazon arrived, this Tijuana neighborhood remains one of the city's poorest
  4. Akilah Weber wins State Senate seat; Carl DeMaio wins 75th Assembly seat
  5. Live election results: State Assembly District 75