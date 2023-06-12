Alejandro Rios

Alejandro RiosCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
The city received several reports Friday of approximately 30 residents ill with gastrointestinal symptoms.
-
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. In Madagascar, a match-stick sized chameleon goes on an epic journey to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain to find a place to raise her pups.
-
Photos from Israel and Gaza show some of what the past week has looked like for people on the ground there as the conflict enters its fourth month.
-
The top honors in this year's children's book awards from the American Library Association lauded Dave Egger's The Eyes and the Impossible and Vashti Harrison's picture book Big.
-
They're pioneering a new model of care that will allow for one-stop, same-day access to mifepristone — no appointment necessary.
-
The strike began at 8 a.m. Monday, with picket lines at all campuses, including San Diego State and Cal State San Marcos.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- County offers down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers
- If San Diego wants more family-sized apartments, an update to the building code may help
- Supreme Court encampment case takes center stage as Chula Vista debates homelessness policy
- FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Buried Secrets
- Negotiations between CSU and Teamsters continue as systemwide strike looms