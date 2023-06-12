Brandon Amezcua Talavera

Brandon Amezcua TalaveraCanvasser
Premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. At 21, he was a leader of Hong Kong's Umbrella Revolution. By 23, he became Hong Kong's youngest elected lawmaker. At 26, he was Most Wanted under the National Security Law. The film offers a close look at the city's most famous dissident to uncover what happens to freedom when an authoritarian power goes unchecked.
The acting director of the Secret Service also cited “complacency” from others, as well as over-reliance on mobile devices and flaws in advance planning.
Republicans advanced the ballot hand-counting measure over the opposition of Georgia’s Republican secretary of state and attorney general and dozens of local election officials.
The series of explosions that rocked Lebanon this week, killing dozens and wounding thousands, has prompted debate among legal experts on international humanitarian law.
Three Mile Island, the Pennsylvania power plant that was the scene of the worst commercial nuclear accident in American history, will reopen and sell power to Microsoft.
The new trash fee will be the first one San Diego trash customers have had to pay, and officials say they’ll have a chance to shape it.
- Spouse of jailed Marine sergeant major alleges months of violence, court filing says
- Son of former county GOP chairman jailed on weapons charge
- San Diego City Council wants to streamline traffic calming to improve street safety
- San Diego City Council throws support behind striking Hilton Bayfront hotel workers
- Imperial County winds drive dust — and US respiratory patients — to Mexico