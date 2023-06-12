Brandon Amezcua Talavera

Premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. At 21, he was a leader of Hong Kong's Umbrella Revolution. By 23, he became Hong Kong's youngest elected lawmaker. At 26, he was Most Wanted under the National Security Law. The film offers a close look at the city's most famous dissident to uncover what happens to freedom when an authoritarian power goes unchecked.