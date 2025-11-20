Chris Pheil

Chris PheilProducer and Video Editor
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
-
-
The Port of Entry team had a busy 2025, and we want to share some behind-the-scenes and reflections of our Public Engagements of 2025.
-
In 2025, Port of Entry went beyond the mic. Here's how the team connected with listeners and creators across San Diego and Tijuana — and the community that makes these stories possible.
-
In the 1970s and ’80s, KPBS turned primetime into a weeklong live auction where San Diegans could bid on everything from custom cars to dinner with host Ken Kramer. The events were chaotic, unforgettable and a huge community celebration.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Carlsbad-based company says it's ready to begin mass production of solar-powered cars
- How Trump’s mass deportation agenda is playing out in San Diego
- Winter storm delivers rain, mountain snow to San Diego area
- More showers expected Tuesday for San Diego County
- How does the partial government shutdown impact San Diego?