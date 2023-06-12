Drake Johnson

Drake JohnsonCanvasser
It will be some time before investigators can offer clear answers to the cause of the midair crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport but air traffic controller audio and radar reviewed by NPR offer some insight into what happened before.
Breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly of this year's Academy Award nominations — plus Restaurant Week, GamerCon and how to unwind with puppy yoga.
Brendan Carr, the new head of the Federal Communications Commission under President Trump, says the public broadcasters are being investigated for allegedly running commercials.
National testing data released Wednesday showed the San Diego Unified School District outperforming many other large districts.
The 1964 hit "As Tears Go By," penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, made her a star, but Marianne Faithfull demonstrated a remarkable ability to change with the times.
San Diego has named Paola Capó-García as its third Poet Laureate since the program began in 2020. A former journalist and educator, she aims to make poetry more accessible in the community.
- San Diego City Council repeals controversial footnote targeting Southeastern neighborhoods
- Encanto neighbors say their infrastructure can’t support the ‘granny towers’ coming to backyards
- Local faith leaders turn to Escondido Police for clarity during federal immigration operations
- San Diego Mayor 'exploring options' after surprise council vote seeking repeal of landmark housing program
- Caroline Kennedy calls her cousin, RFK Jr., a 'predator' ahead of his confirmation hearings