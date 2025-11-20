Joe McDonald

Joe McDonaldProducer and Video Editor
California is updating CalEnviroScreen, the influential pollution tracker that helps determine which communities get environmental grants. Advocates say the state should improve the tool and use it more frequently to cut pollution.
The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego will lower its flags to half-staff and illuminate in rainbow colors this evening in honor of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, it was announced Wednesday.
President Trump is asking the federal government for billions of dollars in damages, putting his own Justice Department on the spot and creating an unprecedented ethical morass.
The Australian is among a group of 34 women and children who had planned to fly from Damascus to Australia on Monday but were turned back by Syrian authorities to the Roj detention camp due to procedural problems.
The San Diego area should get a lull from this week's winter storms later Wednesday, before more rain arrives on Thursday.
The North County Transit District announced Wednesday that all coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside will be suspended this weekend for routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work.
- Carlsbad-based company says it's ready to begin mass production of solar-powered cars
- How Trump’s mass deportation agenda is playing out in San Diego
- Winter storm delivers rain, mountain snow to San Diego area
- More showers expected Tuesday for San Diego County
- How does the partial government shutdown impact San Diego?