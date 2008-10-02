John Decker is senior director of content development where he oversees the development of non-news content across radio, television, and on-demand at KPBS.

Decker has increased the diversity of KPBS’ local programming through the creation of the content curation project KPBS Explore that has brought over 35 multimedia program series and more than 500 individual program episodes to life including "Ken Kramer’s About San Diego" and "Crossing South" for television; "Port of Entry" and "San Diego News Now" podcasts; and the "Where I Come From" Facebook series. He has been executive producer of numerous award-winning local programs including "These Days" (now "KPBS Midday Edition"), "A Way With Words," and "KPBS/arts."

Prior to being named senior director of content development, Decker was director of programming. He joined KPBS as All Things Considered host in 1995 and was the program director for KPBS Radio from 1998 to 2009 when he began overseeing KPBS television programming and scheduling. Decker is a former member on the NPR Board of Directors where he chaired the Development Committee and the Finance Committee.

He has a master's in telecommunications and media management from San Diego State University. He earned his bachelor's in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Before joining KPBS, Decker worked in programming and operations at Wisconsin Public Radio. He worked for Robert Greenwald Film Productions and West Coast East Coast Productions in Los Angeles, and as a production coordinator for Lance Benefield Company in Milwaukee.

Decker enjoys spending time with his daughter Karolina and wife Malin. His hobbies include running, traveling, and lounging in the backyard.