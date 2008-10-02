John DeckerSenior Director of Content Development
John Decker is senior director of content development where he oversees the development of non-news content across radio, television, and on-demand at KPBS.
Decker has increased the diversity of KPBS’ local programming through the creation of the content curation project KPBS Explore that has brought over 35 multimedia program series and more than 500 individual program episodes to life including "Ken Kramer’s About San Diego" and "Crossing South" for television; "Port of Entry" and "San Diego News Now" podcasts; and the "Where I Come From" Facebook series. He has been executive producer of numerous award-winning local programs including "These Days" (now "KPBS Midday Edition"), "A Way With Words," and "KPBS/arts."
Prior to being named senior director of content development, Decker was director of programming. He joined KPBS as All Things Considered host in 1995 and was the program director for KPBS Radio from 1998 to 2009 when he began overseeing KPBS television programming and scheduling. Decker is a former member on the NPR Board of Directors where he chaired the Development Committee and the Finance Committee.
He has a master's in telecommunications and media management from San Diego State University. He earned his bachelor's in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Before joining KPBS, Decker worked in programming and operations at Wisconsin Public Radio. He worked for Robert Greenwald Film Productions and West Coast East Coast Productions in Los Angeles, and as a production coordinator for Lance Benefield Company in Milwaukee.
Decker enjoys spending time with his daughter Karolina and wife Malin. His hobbies include running, traveling, and lounging in the backyard.
-
There have been reports California's state senate leader was planning to file a lawsuit against Governor Schwarzenegger. We asked non-partisan Sacramento Political Consultant Leo McElroy what Democratic Leader Darrell Steinberg is trying to do.
-
A large gathering of family and law enforcement are expected this morning in El Centro to pay tribute to a Border Patrol agent. Joining us on Morning Edition is Brad Jennings, Editor of the Imperial Valley Press.
-
The California Senate has approved a Democratic budget-balancing plan, but it faces a certain veto from Governor Schwarzenegger. We're joined on Morning Edition by non-partisan Sacramento Political Consultant Leo McElroy.
-
The San Diego Padres have won their first series in a month. We're joined on Morning Edition by North County Times Sports Columnist Jay Paris.
-
California voters will debate several proposition measures when they head to the polls in May for a special election. We're joined on Morning Edition by independent Sacramento political consultant Le
-
Responsible journalism is in the eye of the beholder. On the national stage,