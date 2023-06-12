Maria Zamudio

Fridays, Nov. 15 - Dec. 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport! This series tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She anticipates the sunshine, the palm trees and picture-perfect beaches. What she doesn't expect are the realities of work, life and even love at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital.