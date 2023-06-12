Maria Zamudio

Maria ZamudioCanvasser
A public information campaign began Wednesday urging travelers to be on the lookout for a practice known as "wildcatting," in which unregulated ride-hailing drivers operate without oversight, largely at San Diego's border crossings, putting riders at risk.
Trump has threatened new, higher tariffs on two of California’s biggest trade partners, China and Mexico. The state’s workers and economy could feel the most impact.
Here's a roundup of some of the key local and statewide races and ballot propositions that have been called so far.
It is unclear why two of the rarely seen, short-crested oarfish have washed up on local shores.
Republicans and Democrats are clawing for crucial U.S. House victories in California, as the GOP moved within one win of maintaining control of the chamber.
- In pursuit of family-sized apartments, San Diego considers 'single-stair reform'
- Escondido to charge property owners for long-vacant commercial buildings
- New California law will limit credit union overdraft fees
- Therapists working with immigrants to ease anxiety in wake of Trump victory
- Sharp HealthCare reaches tentative deal with health care workers union