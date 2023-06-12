Mathew Voegtle

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App. We honor the beautiful city of Antakya, Turkey, which we visited shortly before an earthquake devastated this historic community. Christopher Kimball starts us off with Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes. Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up soft and lemony Turkish Hummus. Chris and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh bake Date-Stuffed Semolina Cookies.