Matt HoffmanHealth Reporter
Matt Hoffman is KPBS' health reporter, covering a variety of health related stories in San Diego. He graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication. While attending SDSU, Matt was general manager of KCR College Radio. In 2016, while Matt was serving as GM, the station was named Best College Station in the Nation by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS). In 2017, he received the IBS Golden Microphone for Best Station Manager as well as awards for his hockey and baseball commentaries in 2014, 2015, and 2017. Matt is no stranger to KPBS; before reporting he worked as a part-time assistant in the newsroom while attending San Diego State. He previously worked at NBC San Diego as a writer and editor for their weekend morning shows. Prior to joining KPBS as a reporter, Matt spent time interning at Fox Sports San Diego, The Mighty 1090, 97 Rock, and 1270 TheFan.
